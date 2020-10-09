Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.31

Mountfield Group Plc (LON:MOGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00), with a volume of 9761377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

About Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP)

Mountfield Group Plc provides construction support and property services to the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It operates through Construction and Fit-Out segments. The company is involved in the design and installation of environmentally controlled data centers; installation of specialist access flooring to data centers, disaster recovery centers, and commercial office buildings; and fitting out and refurbishment of commercial office buildings, hospitals, and education facilities, as well as provides builders work packages on commercial IT facility buildings.

