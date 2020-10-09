Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $691.32

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $691.32 and traded as high as $730.00. Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at $723.50, with a volume of 4,973 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.
The stock has a market cap of $369.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 692.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 604.47.
In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £2,645.73 ($3,457.11). Also, insider Katherine Innes Ker acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.87) per share, for a total transaction of £3,852.80 ($5,034.37). Insiders purchased 1,246 shares of company stock worth $809,828 in the last quarter.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile (LON:MAB1)
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.
