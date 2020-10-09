Morgan Stanley Upgrades THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TKAMY. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Get THYSSENKRUPP AG/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $5.38 on Monday. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.80. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.