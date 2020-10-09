Morgan Stanley Upgrades Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $400.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $315.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $360.94.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $334.99 on Monday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.17. The company has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

