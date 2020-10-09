Morgan Stanley Reiterates CHF 58 Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a CHF 47 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays set a CHF 49 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lafargeholcim has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 50.78.

Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

