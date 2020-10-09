Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. AlphaValue raised GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oddo Bhf raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.77. 131,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,232. The company has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average is $40.09. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after buying an additional 507,472 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,315,000 after buying an additional 7,550,274 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,878,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,671,000 after buying an additional 338,208 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,412,000 after buying an additional 8,858,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after buying an additional 1,122,224 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

