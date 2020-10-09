Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PDRDY. Citigroup downgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $32.06 on Monday. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.49.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

