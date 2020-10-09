Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of ITV from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ITV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV currently has an average rating of Hold.

ITVPY opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. ITV has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

