Morgan Stanley Raises J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $115.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JBHT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.68.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $135.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $7,574,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,420.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total transaction of $383,426.33. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,740 shares of company stock worth $23,968,399. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,080.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 120,313 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

