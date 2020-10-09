Morgan Stanley Lowers Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $38.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.56.

BK opened at $37.18 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,666 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,493,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,760,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,070,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,125,000 after buying an additional 653,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,583,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,087,000 after purchasing an additional 250,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

