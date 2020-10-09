Morgan Stanley Increases CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $20.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BofA Securities upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 471.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.