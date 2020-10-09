Morgan Stanley Cuts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $81.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities raised shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.24.

NYSE:ES opened at $92.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,051. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Eversource Energy by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

