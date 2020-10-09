Morgan Stanley Boosts Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $60.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.67.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Voya Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

