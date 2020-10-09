Morgan Stanley Boosts IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $50.00

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IT Tech Packaging from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on IT Tech Packaging from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. CIBC increased their target price on IT Tech Packaging from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IT Tech Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFII opened at $47.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. IT Tech Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $47.78.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a boost from IT Tech Packaging’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

About IT Tech Packaging

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

