Morgan Stanley Boosts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $63.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.59.

NYSE:DFS opened at $65.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $90,915,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

