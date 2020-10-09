Morgan Stanley Boosts CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target to $18.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNO. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.36. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,518,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 220,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,682,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,401,000 after acquiring an additional 94,830 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,673,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,134,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,842,000 after acquiring an additional 243,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,154,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,696,000 after acquiring an additional 488,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

