Morgan Stanley Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $72.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $80.28 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 86,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $804,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 135.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 105.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.