Morgan Stanley Boosts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $16.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AQN. TD Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.96.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.37 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.