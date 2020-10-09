Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $83.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Monster Beverage have outperformed the industry in the past three months, courtesy of strength in the energy drinks category and robust second-quarter 2020 results. Despite adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, sales improved on a sequential basis in the second half of the quarter with stores reopening in a phased manner. Its earnings reflected gains from cost leverage, which further led to gross and operating margin growth. Moreover, management doesn’t foresee any material impact of COVID-19 and stated that it is not facing any supply-chain disruption, currently. However, it witnessed a shift in consumer preference and lower traffic in convenience stores and gas stations along with a decline in the food service on-premise channel. Apart from these, unfavorable currency movements and stiff competition remain concerns.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $87.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at $239,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

