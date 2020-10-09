Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches One Day Volume of $250.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 44.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 87.9% lower against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $694,461.14 and $250.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.11 or 0.01039069 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003186 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000622 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

