MonaCoin (MONA) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00011210 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, QBTC, Zaif and Bleutrade. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $81.53 million and $1.07 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,065.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.87 or 0.03288445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.29 or 0.02144439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00431317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.01055035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011200 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00591629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00047789 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Fisco, Bitbank, Zaif, QBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

