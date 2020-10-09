Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA remained flat at $$52.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.71. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ian Fier sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $36,903.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $520,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,094 shares of company stock valued at $6,984,662 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after acquiring an additional 376,796 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,053,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 752,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 106,891 shares during the last quarter.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

