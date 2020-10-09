Moeda Loyalty Points Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79,279.00 (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $5.08 million and $79,279.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, LBank and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00256900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00094006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00038138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.01545227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00157521 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points’ genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, Binance, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

