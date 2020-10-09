Mobeus Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $53.24

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIX)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and traded as high as $57.20. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT shares last traded at $57.20, with a volume of 434 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85.

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Company Profile (LON:MIX)

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

