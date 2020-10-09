MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.27

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $106.27 and traded as high as $115.00. MKS Instruments shares last traded at $114.61, with a volume of 433,134 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.45.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.46.
In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,460.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,455 shares of company stock valued at $824,961. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 67.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $188,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MKS Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKSI)
MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.
