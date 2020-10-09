MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.27

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $106.27 and traded as high as $115.00. MKS Instruments shares last traded at $114.61, with a volume of 433,134 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.45.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.46.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,460.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,455 shares of company stock valued at $824,961. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 67.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $188,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.