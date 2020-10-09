Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

MGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGEN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,145. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 164.54%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

