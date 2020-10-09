Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $59.18.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 95.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 85.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

