MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $2.24

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.91. MicroVision shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 549,834 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut shares of MicroVision to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MicroVision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $322.24 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 256,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

