Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Shares of MSFT opened at $210.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,593.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.29 and its 200-day moving average is $193.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,576 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 737,378 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $155,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 358,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $75,360,000 after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 50,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.9% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 96,959 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

