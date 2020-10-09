Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by Stolper Co

Stolper Co lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,801 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.6% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Microsoft by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after buying an additional 3,530,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.06. The stock had a trading volume of 273,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,441,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.29 and its 200 day moving average is $193.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,593.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

