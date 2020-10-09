Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Methanex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Methanex from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

MEOH opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Methanex will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Methanex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Methanex by 97.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 240,207 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter worth about $1,621,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter worth about $3,652,000. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

