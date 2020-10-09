MetaHash (MHC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.84 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,296,590,729 coins and its circulating supply is 2,127,589,076 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

