Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $348.65

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.65 and traded as high as $367.00. Merchants Trust shares last traded at $367.00, with a volume of 184,535 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $409.16 million and a P/E ratio of 4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 348.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 365.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

