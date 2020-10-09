MEET.ONE Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $654,439.11 and $54,340.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00257274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00093670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.01525437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00157597 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.