Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a peer perform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $107.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,849 shares of company stock worth $2,080,249 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

