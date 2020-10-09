Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDP.V) (CVE:MDP) Trading 3.4% Higher

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDP.V) (CVE:MDP)’s share price traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.34 and last traded at C$4.24. 14,136 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 7,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDP.V) alerts:

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDP.V) (CVE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$27.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.