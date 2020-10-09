Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $250.00 at BofA Securities

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price hoisted by BofA Securities from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $225.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $228.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.22.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 33.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after buying an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 626.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.