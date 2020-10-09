Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.94

Shares of Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.94 and traded as high as $60.88. Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 shares last traded at $60.88, with a volume of 16,427 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 59.61. The firm has a market cap of $67.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Maven Income & Growth VCT 4’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.54%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) quoted securities. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate income for shareholders.

