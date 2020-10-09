Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $12.50

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mattel from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $12.60 on Monday. Mattel has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.57 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

