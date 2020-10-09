Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $604.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to announce $604.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $610.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $601.40 million. Match Group posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. TheStreet downgraded Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Match Group from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Match Group from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $44,673,484.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 576,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,146,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,541 shares of company stock worth $67,821,773 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 502.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $114.04. 22,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Match Group has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.28, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.15.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

