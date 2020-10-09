Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $48.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $42.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $43.72.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.