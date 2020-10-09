Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust (LON:MNP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $336.42

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:MNP)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.42 and traded as high as $346.00. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust shares last traded at $346.00, with a volume of 118,551 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 336.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 304.58. The firm has a market cap of $275.49 million and a PE ratio of 12.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other news, insider Neil Gaskell purchased 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £29,837.50 ($38,987.98).

About Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

