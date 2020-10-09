Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.18

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $102.18 and last traded at $102.18, with a volume of 1093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.48.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 1.96.
In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 786.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 38,908 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 58.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 192,709 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $2,219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter.
About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.