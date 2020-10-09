Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.18

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $102.18 and last traded at $102.18, with a volume of 1093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 786.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 38,908 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 58.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 192,709 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $2,219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter.

About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

