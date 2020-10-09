Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,899 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.29% of Malibu Boats worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $3,588,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 122.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 38.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MBUU. B. Riley upgraded Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.65. 228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,939. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. Malibu Boats Inc has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

