Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Magellan Midstream boasts of an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including the country's largest petroleum infrastructure network, which generate stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. The partnership, which displays an impressive history of rewarding investors, expects to generate DCF of around $1-$1.05 billion this year even amid the industry slump. However, Magellan Midstream is grappling with weak refined products demand on account of the worldwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. The recent spate of project cancellations have made investors worried about the partnership’s growth prospects. As it is, Magellan Midstream is reeling under high and deteriorating leverage, which restricts its financial freedom. As such, investors interested in the partnership are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MMP. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.37.

NYSE MMP opened at $36.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.