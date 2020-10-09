Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.86

Magellan Aerospace Corp (TSE:MAL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.86 and traded as high as $7.24. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 21,606 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.24 million and a PE ratio of 8.45.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$162.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Aerospace Corp will post 0.6746988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engines products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

