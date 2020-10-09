M.D.C. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,288 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 700% compared to the typical daily volume of 286 call options.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 23,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,129,737.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,492.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 21,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $964,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,942.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 864,771 shares of company stock worth $38,604,311. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after buying an additional 91,592 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,895,000 after buying an additional 796,773 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,057,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 125.0% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,006,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after buying an additional 558,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 13.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after buying an additional 117,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

MDC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. 6,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,751. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.74 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BofA Securities raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

