LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.30.

NYSE LYB opened at $79.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.66.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,964,000 after buying an additional 13,474,442 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,714,000 after buying an additional 2,160,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,101 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after buying an additional 448,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

