LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.30.
NYSE LYB opened at $79.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.66.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,964,000 after buying an additional 13,474,442 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,714,000 after buying an additional 2,160,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,101 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after buying an additional 448,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
