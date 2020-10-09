Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $354.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,841,113,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after acquiring an additional 721,636 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,266,000 after purchasing an additional 419,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $544,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $5.63 on Friday, reaching $343.57. 34,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,895. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

