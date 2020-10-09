Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Price Target Raised to $0.70

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from $0.60 to $0.70 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUCRF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Lucara Diamond has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.